Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer calls for CBI probe; Alleges Mumbai Police is obstructing investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has talked about the need to move the matter to the CBI. Read on for further details.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: August 3, 2020 10:45 pm
(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His sudden demise sent a shockwave across the entire nation and left everyone heartbroken. However, the latest updates related to the late actor’s case have given rise to numerous questions that are yet to be answered. The matter further escalated when Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and five other people a few days back on charges of abetment of suicide, siphoning of money, threats, and other allegations.

In the midst of all this, another debate is going on whether or not to transfer the case to the CBI. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has now once again called for a CBI probe on the entire matter. He has reportedly said that if the Mumbai Police obstructs fair investigation then the late actor’s family will have no other option but to get the case investigated by the CBI. Vikas has further added that he will be revealing the next morning whether or not Sushant’s father will be making the decision.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive video statement, the late actor’s father KK Singh has alleged that he had informed Bandra Police about Sushant’s life in danger back in February 2020. He has further revealed how no action had been taken after the actor’s death on 14th June 2020 post which he decided to file an FIR in Patna. On the other hand, numerous people including Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and others have been summoned by the Mumbai Police concerning the case till date.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh releases video statement, says he alerted Bandra Police in Feb

Credits :ANI

