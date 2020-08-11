Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer hopeful of SC judgement in Rhea’s case: This will be very path breaking

The Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty's plea with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe today. Following the hearing, family lawyer hopeful of SC judgement.

The Supreme Court heard Rhea Chakraborty's plea in court today. The actress had filed a petition seeking the transfer of the FIR, filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father in connection with the actor's death, from Patna to Mumbai. The court heard the statements of Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh, Maharashtra government representative Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Rhea's counsel Shyam Divan with regard to the plea. After they presented their statement, the Supreme court asked the parties to submit written replies.

All parties are expected to submit their written note of the precedent judgments compiled Thursday, August 13. While the SC verdict is awaited, Vikas Singh said he is hopeful that the case will be handed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that the judgement will be "path-breaking".

As reported by Republic TV, Vikas said, "I'm quite sure that the issue will go to CBI. This will be very path-breaking judgement. We are quite hopeful that the investigation will be taken to a logical conclusion."

During the hearing, Rhea's counsel argued that the Bihar Government did not have any jurisdiction in the late actor's case for the incident took place in Mumbai. The Bihar Government’s counsel presented their argument over the jurisdiction. The hearing also saw SG Tushar Mehta also raised questions over Mumbai Police’s investigation while Vikas mentioned the CM's son citing a few media reports. Read all the developments below:

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Vikas Singh cites press reports naming CM’s son; says Mumbai Police diverting issue

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC asks Rhea Chakraborty: Earlier, you asked for CBI, why shouldn't they probe now?

Credits :Republic TV

