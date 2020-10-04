Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer perturbed by AIIMS report; Plans to request CBI for new forensic team

Amidst reports of the AIIMS team ruling out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, his family lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to the same on Twitter. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has grabbed nationwide attention right from the beginning. Not one but three central agencies, CBI, ED, and NCB are probing the angles connected to the same. In the midst of all this, the AIIMS panel that was called in by the CBI to determine the late actor’s cause of death has reportedly submitted its findings. According to media reports, the panel has ruled out the ‘murder theories’ in its conclusive report submitted to the central agency.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, has reacted to the same on Twitter. He has stated that he is highly perturbed with the AIIMS report. Singh has also mentioned that he will request the CBI director for a fresh Forensic team. He further questions the way in which the AIIMS team could give a conclusive report in the absence of a body. Singh terms the post-mortem conducted by the Cooper Hospital as ‘shoddy’ in which the time of death was not mentioned.

Check out Vikas Singh’s tweet below:

Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020

Meanwhile, reports suggest that CBI will corroborate the AIIMS report with their ongoing probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, further official details are awaited about the same. On the other hand, the late actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on her social media handle amidst reports of the forensic team ruling out the murder angle. Beginning with #AllEyesOnCBI, Shweta writes, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time...I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out.”

