Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer perturbed by AIIMS report; Plans to request CBI for new forensic team
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has grabbed nationwide attention right from the beginning. Not one but three central agencies, CBI, ED, and NCB are probing the angles connected to the same. In the midst of all this, the AIIMS panel that was called in by the CBI to determine the late actor’s cause of death has reportedly submitted its findings. According to media reports, the panel has ruled out the ‘murder theories’ in its conclusive report submitted to the central agency.
Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, has reacted to the same on Twitter. He has stated that he is highly perturbed with the AIIMS report. Singh has also mentioned that he will request the CBI director for a fresh Forensic team. He further questions the way in which the AIIMS team could give a conclusive report in the absence of a body. Singh terms the post-mortem conducted by the Cooper Hospital as ‘shoddy’ in which the time of death was not mentioned.
Check out Vikas Singh’s tweet below:
Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned .
— Vikas Singh (vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020
Meanwhile, reports suggest that CBI will corroborate the AIIMS report with their ongoing probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. However, further official details are awaited about the same. On the other hand, the late actor’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a post on her social media handle amidst reports of the forensic team ruling out the murder angle. Beginning with #AllEyesOnCBI, Shweta writes, “The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time...I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out.”
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Oh shut up lawyer. Go away and let India move on. aren’t Bihar elections over yet! Just let SSR lie in peace!
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
Now even the Lawyer challenging the topmost institutes findings.It is ridiculous.If CBI findings is against there expectation,they leave no turn to comment on the CBI also.Though the CBI,ED has come to play as per their request
Anonymous 55 minutes ago
The CBI has other cases as well. They cannot be spending months on one case alone. When the concerned agencies say that it is suicide based on evidence then one has to accept their findings and move on. The family cannot keep asking pushing things because it does not suit their narrative. One would have appreciated their family more had they been there for him when he was alive.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
The circus continues. The case has become a bl**dy joke.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Wtf..so even if it it suicide it will be concluded as murder..?????
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Justice does not mean arguing with every decision that doesn’t go your way. First protest to get it to cbi I understand. Everything after that is just plain harassment.