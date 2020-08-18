Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer refutes Rhea Chakraborty's claims: Trying to gain sympathy, mislead probe

Speaking to the media, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has replied to various statements that have been made by Rhea Chakraborty's laywer Satish Maneshinde.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has hit out at Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde's statement which was released earlier in the day. Speaking to the media, Vikas Singh said that the actress is only trying to gain sympathy and mislead the probe.

Speaking about the molestation episode, Vikas Singh said, "Talking about 'being molested by Sushant's sister Priyanka' claim, Vikas Singh said, "Rhea is trying to malign the family. She is only trying to gain sympathy and mislead the probe. She's getting desperate ahead of the SC verdict."

He further countered the statement by Rhea's lawyer which read, "Even though Rhea was desirous of seeing her family, she was not at all comfortable with leaving Sushant."

Countering it, Vikas Singh said, "If she left him in such weak mental health condition, who did she inform about the medication? Why didn't they speak to each other for 6 days if she was so concerned about leaving him on 8th June?"

Speaking about the capability of Mumbai Police, he added that the crime scene was compromised. "No doubt they are a capable force but they have definitely not probed this case properly. Nobody has seen Sushant hanging except the staff. Where is the inquest report by Mumbai Police? The crime scene was compromised." He added that Rhea is 'playing a perception battle and giving self-certification even before the ED has concluded their investigation'.

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde on Tuesday addressed various facets of the case and said that the late actor's family's allegations against Rhea, including money laundering accusations, have emerged as an 'afterthought'.

