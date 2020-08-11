Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on Rhea Chakraborty's media trial plea: How can free speech be curbed

In her affidavit, Rhea Chakraborty mentioned that she fears becoming a "scapegoat of political agendas" and requested the court protection against "extreme trauma and infringement of privacy".

Rhea Chakraborty knocked the doors of the Supreme Court yet again on Monday when she filed an affidavit requesting to stop unfair media trials. In the new affidavit, the actress said that despite the open investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the media has already pictured her as a convict. The actress also added that she fears becoming a "scapegoat of political agendas" and requested the court protection against "extreme trauma and infringement of privacy".

Reacting to this, Sushant'S family lawyer Vikas Singh questioned how can free speech be curtailed. "If media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood & it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems," Singh told ANI.

Rhea, who was interrogated for a second time by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday, in her affidavit also stated that the issue has been blown out of proportion. "The issue is blown out of proportion in (the) media. Media channels are examining and cross-examining all the witnesses in the case. Petitioner has already been convicted by the media even before foul play in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is established," Rhea's affidavit read.

Meanwhile, the CBI probe in the matter also began on Monday and the investigation agency reportedly re-recorded Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint which he had first filed with the Patna Police. His sister's statements is also set to be recorded this week.

