Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer says Dr Sudhir Gupta isn't answering calls post alleged audio tape leak

The AIIMS medical board has reportedly dismissed Dr. Sudhir Gupta's findings on Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case continues to be a topic of heated debates for reasons that are quite obvious. Recently, the news about the submission of AIIMS report to the CBI has further created a buzz in the media. Earlier, reports suggested that the medical board has ruled out the murder angle in the late actor’s case. However, things have taken a ‘U’ turn after the alleged recovery of a leaked audio tape of Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of the panel.

Gupta allegedly said in the tape that Sushant was murdered. He reportedly made this statement after having a look at the pictures from the crime scene. Now, the late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to the entire matter. He states that he tweeted his stand a day earlier but would now like to speak to Gupta before taking a final call. Singh further adds that the latter is not answering his calls.

Vikas Singh fears that Dr. Sudhir Gupta might change his stand. He then states that he is waiting for the latter’s call. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari have called for an investigation on Gupta after the recovery of the alleged audiotape recording. On the other hand, the AIIMS medical board has cleared its stance by issuing a statement that the findings have been directly sent to the CBI. The same board further adds that the details of the report can be obtained only from the central agency.

Also Read: Jiah Khan's mother questions Dr Sudhir Gupta's report on SSR: On what basis he concluded it without evidence?

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×