Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer says Rhea's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda's arrest is tip of the iceberg

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh shared his thoughts about the Narcotics Control Bureau arresting Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda in connection to the drugs angle surrounding the late actor's death case.

Yesterday truly saw a shocking turn of events when it comes to Sushant Singh Rajput's ongoing case. It started in the morning with the Narcotics Control Bureau raiding Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda's residence, which was referred to as a "procedural matter". Then, Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel were taken in for questioning and interrogated for hours. Post the interrogations, the NCB arrested both Showik and Samuel as several reports allege that the agency has incriminating evidence tying the duo to Sushant.

For the unversed, the NCB was brought into the case along with the CBI and Enforcement Directorate after reported Whatsapp chats of Rhea and Showik circulated where they were talking about getting drugs for Sushant. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh was asked for his two cents on Showik and Samuel's arrest. "All I want to say is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Just imagine what all Mumbai Police is hiding from everyone and this is just the tip of the iceberg," Vikas shared.

In response to Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde stating that the 'drug' charge is a bailable offence, Vikas added to Zoom TV, "He says narcotics charge is a bailable offence? I don’t even know what to say then."

Moreover, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter to praise the NCB for Showik's arrest. "Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR," Shweta had tweeted.

