Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty's interview: It's clearly not a grilling session

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to Rhea Chakraborty's recent television interview. The lawyer said he was disappointed with the interview.

Over two months after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise made the headlines, Rhea Chakraborty gave her first interview and presented her stand. The actress, who has been named in the FIR along with her family members and others by Sushant's father, address a few burning questions. She addressed the drug angle that recently surfaced, spoke about her trip to Europe with Sushant and claimed that Sushant took a trip to Thailand where he blew off Rs 70 Lakhs on the trip.

While the interview was criticised by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh has also slammed the interview. In an interaction with Republic TV, Singh pointed out that the interview wasn't a grilling session but a soft interview. "It's very sad that a named accused is being called on the show and being interviewed as a celebrity. It's clearly not a grilling session but a soft interview to give her a platform to speak whatever she wants," he said. "As soon as the drug angle comes to the fore, she's ready to give an interview?" he asked.

Earlier this morning, Shweta tweeted, "So these are the probing questions you are asking @sardesairajdeep that Sushant has mental depression and may be he is Bipolar and by when Rhea came to know about it!! And you say you loved Sushant!! What a SHAME!!! #ArrestRheaNow".

Meanwhile, Singh spoke to ANI and said, "If the CBI takes her (Rhea Chakraborty) into custody without any hard evidence and she gets bail, then the entire exercise would be counter-productive."

