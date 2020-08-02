  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer on Uddhav Thackeray's 'bring proof' comment: He doesn't know the law

Addressing Uddhav Thackeray's statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said that it is a strange statement to make.
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer has responded to Uddhav Thackeray's comment when he questioned those doubting Mumbai Police's efficiency as well as asked anyone to come ahead who had proof in the late actor's demise case. "I would like to condemn those who are raising questions about the efficiency of the police. The Mumbai police is not inefficient. If anyone has any proof about the case they can bring it to us and we will interrogate and punish the guilty. However, please don't use this case as an excuse to create friction between the two states of Maharashtra and Bihar. Anyone who is bringing politics in the case is really the most deplorable thing to do", Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had said earlier.

Addressing this statement, the late actor's family lawyer Vikas Singh has said that it is a strange statement. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "This is a very strange statement to make. I am sure Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the law. In a criminal case, it's for the prosecution to get the truth, not the complainant. Unfortunately, the Mumbai Police was not getting anywhere near the truth. In fact, they were not examining anyone in the ecosystem of Sushant Singh Rajput." 

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had also demanded a fair probe. Replying to his demand, Uddhav had said, "The opposition can even bring Interpol or followers of Namaste Trump into the inquiry. Devendra Fadnavis should understand that it is the same police whom he has worked with the last five years. It is the same police that has given so many sacrifices during the fight with Corona." 

Sushant Singh Rajput's probe is currently being carried out by the Mumbai Police, Bihar Police and the Enforcement Directorate. 

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande on missing Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: I knew if I saw him like that, I can't forget it

Credits :ANI

