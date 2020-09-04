Sushant Singh Rajput's family laywer responds to psychiatrist claims: Kin did not know about bipolar disorder
Mental health professionals who treated Sushant Singh Rajput have been interrogated by the CBI and Mumbai Police and have revealed that the actor did suffer from bipolar disorder. Two psychiatrists who consulted the late actor revealed about how the actor was suffering from severe depression, anxiety, existential crisis and bipolar disorder, as per reports. It was also widely reported that Sushant had stopped taking his medicines. The doctor also added that Sushant felt like 'one minute was like many days.'
Given these various reports on Sushant's mental health, the family lawyer Vikas Singh issued a new statement on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Vikas Singh alleged that after Rhea Chakraborty's entry in his life, the actor's health went for a toss. He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless which the family perceived as anxiety and provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression."
Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless which the family perceived as anxiety & provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Rajput's family pic.twitter.com/ngSHVk4ipO
— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020
In a press conference on Thursday, Vikas Singh echoed similar thoughts and revealed that Sushant had suffered from anxiety in the year 2013, but called it a stray incident. He further mentioned that people do take medications when they need but not all suffer from a chronic mental illness.
However, a few WhatsApp chats in the past have revealed that the family was aware of Sushant's condition. In fact, in her statement to the CBI, Sushant's eldest sister Neetu Singh said that the late actor had informed the entire family about feeling low in October 2019.
ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters admit the late actor felt low since 2013 in their statements to CBI: Report
