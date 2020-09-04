  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's family laywer responds to psychiatrist claims: Kin did not know about bipolar disorder

Given various reports on Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health, the family lawyer Vikas Singh issued a new statement on Friday. Take a look below.
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's family laywer responds to psychiatrist claims: Kin did not know about bipolar disorder.
Mental health professionals who treated Sushant Singh Rajput have been interrogated by the CBI and Mumbai Police and have revealed that the actor did suffer from bipolar disorder. Two psychiatrists who consulted the late actor revealed about how the actor was suffering from severe depression, anxiety, existential crisis and bipolar disorder, as per reports. It was also widely reported that Sushant had stopped taking his medicines. The doctor also added that Sushant felt like 'one minute was like many days.'  

Given these various reports on Sushant's mental health, the family lawyer Vikas Singh issued a new statement on Friday. Speaking to reporters, Vikas Singh alleged that after Rhea Chakraborty's entry in his life, the actor's health went for a toss. He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput had no trouble till 2019. After Rhea Chakraborty came in his life, he used to be restless which the family perceived as anxiety and provided help but the family had no knowledge that he had bipolar disorder or depression." 

In a press conference on Thursday, Vikas Singh echoed similar thoughts and revealed that Sushant had suffered from anxiety in the year 2013, but called it a stray incident. He further mentioned that people do take medications when they need but not all suffer from a chronic mental illness. 

However, a few WhatsApp chats in the past have revealed that the family was aware of Sushant's condition. In fact, in her statement to the CBI, Sushant's eldest sister Neetu Singh said that the late actor had informed the entire family about feeling low in October 2019. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters admit the late actor felt low since 2013 in their statements to CBI: Report

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 30 minutes ago

But they were so close na. How he didnt tell his sisters? How the sisters didn't understand he was not well?? Aft 2019 they knew na? Then why the sister left him in lockdown n went to her home?? Their mother died of anxiety attack,they must have been aware that leaving him alone is dangerous. Why they did?

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

The Dr said he was sufferering since in his 20s. Now say Dr is lying!!!. All these days it was that he had no mental health issues..then slowly they are admitting to a stray incident in 2013. I think they forced Sushant to believe he was cured and stopped his medicines n treatments. He wld have been alive had the family supported him. This family is evil

Anonymous 46 minutes ago

No one belies you any more

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

This man is shady as the rajputs

Anonymous 47 minutes ago

His sister gave him over the phone prescription so what are you talking about you dodgy lawyer

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

greedy family wanted money and did not car he had bi polar. Several doctors diagnosed him, his family did not care.

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

This man keeps on lying without shame even with proof of message exchanges

Anonymous 1 hour ago

we don't believe this evil vile family. shut up and just accept it!

