Sushant Singh Rajput's family laywer takes a jibe at Rhea Chakraborty over her affidavit against media trials
The latest developments in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have raised eyebrows. In the midst of all this, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a fresh affidavit at the Supreme Court in which she has demanded the media trials to be stopped. Another thing that has been mentioned in the affidavit is that the media has already declared her a convict despite an open investigation going on. Rhea also alleged that the transfer of the case to the CBI by Bihar Police is illegal.
She has cited various examples and issues in the same affidavit thereby seeking an end to the media trial. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has taken a jibe at the actress over the same. As per a report by ANI, he says, “If media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood&it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems.”
Meanwhile, Rhea, her brother Showik, ex-manager Shruti Modi, and Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. The actress and her brother have been interrogated by the investigating agency for the second consecutive time on August 10. None of them spoke to the media while on their way out and about the ED office. If media reports are to be believed, Sushant’s friend and producer Sandip Ssingh is likely to be summoned by the ED next.
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
Rhea deserves to be given the harshest punishment.. She helped kill such a likeable person and took all his property and feeded him pills to keep him asleep. And while he was asleep she used to party with his money. Such a parasite and low life, even worse than the vamps seen in movies.
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
#justice for Sushant She is now scared.....AS ALL HER MISDEEDS HAVE BEEN EXPOSED..... I find it so strange that this is the same person that came before the media and begged for a cbi probe for her boyfriend.... I guess she was so sure it was not going to happen... She thawt she and her goons had it covered.... So sorry ur truth will be exposed soon.... There is no escaping.... #...... Jail for Rhea.....