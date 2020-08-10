Sushant Singh Rajput's family laywer takes a jibe at Rhea Chakraborty over her affidavit against media trials

Rhea Chakraborty has recently filed a new affidavit at the Supreme Court while demanding an end of media trials. Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh has now responded to the same.

The latest developments in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have raised eyebrows. In the midst of all this, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a fresh affidavit at the Supreme Court in which she has demanded the media trials to be stopped. Another thing that has been mentioned in the affidavit is that the media has already declared her a convict despite an open investigation going on. Rhea also alleged that the transfer of the case to the CBI by Bihar Police is illegal.

She has cited various examples and issues in the same affidavit thereby seeking an end to the media trial. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has taken a jibe at the actress over the same. As per a report by ANI, he says, “If media wants to get to the truth how can anybody say that free speech should be curtailed? When Mumbai Police called people from Bollywood&it was reported, she didn't have problems. Only when media trial is coming to the truth she has problems.”

Meanwhile, Rhea, her brother Showik, ex-manager Shruti Modi, and Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the case. The actress and her brother have been interrogated by the investigating agency for the second consecutive time on August 10. None of them spoke to the media while on their way out and about the ED office. If media reports are to be believed, Sushant’s friend and producer Sandip Ssingh is likely to be summoned by the ED next.

