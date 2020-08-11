Sushant Singh Rajput's family now alleges murder and not abetment to suicide in fresh CBI statement?

According to latest report, Sushant Singh Rajput's father and sister have stated that the CBI must look into the case as a case of murder.

With the Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier by the day, the Central Bureau of Investigation started its probe on Monday. The CBI began by re-recording statements of the late actor's father KK Singh and his sister at brother-in-law OP Singh's residence. For the unversed, the CBI took over the case from the Patna Police who were probing on the basis of KK Singh's complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and five others.

Now, according to latest report in Times Now, Sushant's father and sister have alleged that the central investigative agency must look into the case as a case of murder and not as abetment to suicide. The report added that given the various revelations that have been cropping up in the case, the CBI must now probe it as a murder case and abetment to suicide.

The sisters will also be interrogated by the CBI as well as the four-member Patna Police team who had come to Mumbai to probe the case.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik Chakraborty was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate for close to 9 hours on Monday. The ED is probing the money laundering angle as Sushant's father had claimed that close to Rs 15 crore has been siphoned off.

The actress also filed a fresh affidavit in Supreme Court on Monday regarding the unfair media trial she is being subjected to. In the new affidavit, the actress said that despite the open investigation of the actor's death, the media has already pictured her as a convict. Rhea also said she fears becoming a "scapegoat of political agendas" and requested the court protection against "extreme trauma and infringement of privacy".

Credits :Times Now

