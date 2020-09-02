  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's family quashes claims of actor's strained relationship with father by sharing old video

Sushant Singh Rajput's family members lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty a few days back over her claims that the late actor did not have good relations with his father. Meanwhile, they have now shared an old video to refute the same.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone heartbroken. However, at the same time, the debates and controversies surrounding his death has left everyone baffled. In the midst of all this, Rhea Chakraborty’s startling statements about the late actor’s strained relationship with his family members shocked everyone. She even went on to say that he drifted apart from his father after the latter left his mother when he was young. But Sushant’s family has time and again refuted the claims.

As a response to the same, the late actor’s family has shared a video clip on Twitter in which he gets talking about his father. The clip is from some television show in which Sushant stated that he has learned an important thing from his father. In his words, although he was very close to his mother, the fact that one can learn a lot is what he has learned from his father.

Sushant’s family has also added a caption along with the video that reads, “How to trap, drug, ruin and kill a high value person and get away with it? Defame those rooting for justice, tell lies after lies, distort facts and exploit legal protection meant for law-abiding! They should remember that it is not criminals’ justice system.” Earlier, the late actor, sister-in-law Nutan Singh also claimed through her unverified Twitter account that Sushant had a good relationship with his family.

Check out the video below:

