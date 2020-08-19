  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's family thanks Bihar CM for 'setting wheel of justice in motion' after SC's verdict

Following the Supreme Court verdict on Rhea Chakraborty's plea to transfer the FIR from Patna to Mumbai, Sushant Singh Rajput's family thanks Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for 'setting wheel of justice in motion'. The CBI will now take over the death probe.
August 19, 2020
In the recent development with Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, the Supreme Court has ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation. The top court also ordered Mumbai Police to hand over evidence collected during their investigation. They have also refused Maharashtra government's option to challenge the order. Following the verdict, the family shared a statement reacting to the verdict. The family thanked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for propelling the process. They also thanked the SSR Warriors who have supported the family through these difficult times. 

The statement reads: 

We. Sushant’s family. Thank our friends. Well-wishers. Media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us.

We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, Hon’ble Chief Minister. Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion.

Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice.

We believe that public trust in institutions is important. Today’s development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy.

We love our country more than ever.

The verdict was pronounced this morning, August 19, Justice Hrishikesh Roy. During the verdict, SC said, "Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor & died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting the outcome of the probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore, a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour." 

Apart from the family's statement, Sushant's sisters Shweta and Meetu also shared their reactions. Check it out here: 

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Meetu Singh expresses gratitude to SSR supporters as SC transfers case to CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh elated as SC transfers case to CBI: It’s first step towards truth



