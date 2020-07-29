Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer alleges somebody in Mumbai Police is helping Rhea Chakraborty

While Rhea Chakraborty has filed a plea for the transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput's case from Patna to Mumbai, the late actor's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has something else to say about the same.

As we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakaborty and five other people including her father and brother accusing them of abetment to suicide, threats, financial exploitation, and other sort of allegations. In response to this, the actress had filed a plea for transfer of the late actor’s case from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh has now responded to the entire matter.

Here’s what Singh has told PTI, “If she (Rhea) has moved the apex court, she should have filed a petition seeking CBI investigation. FIR is registered in Patna, now she (Rhea) has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking stay and transfer of investigation to Mumbai. Isse jyada kya proof chahiye ki (what more proof is needed that) somebody in Mumbai Police is helping her.” The senior advocate has been at the forefront in backing the late actor’s family in all kind of court proceedings.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June, 2020 and since then an investigation has been going on concerning the entire matter. As many as 38 people including Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, and others have been summoned to the police station for getting their statements recorded in relation to the case. Meanwhile, Sushant’s last movie Dil Bechara was released on 24th July, 2020 and received a positive response from the audience. It also ranked at number 10 in IMDb and was declared a blockbuster hit.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

