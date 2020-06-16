Sushant Singh Rajput's fan reportedly commits suicide after hearing about the actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, 14th June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai. And now as per reports, a 10th standard boy has committed suicide on hearing the actor's demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday. The 34-year old actor was found dead at his residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. Sushant Singh Rajput's demise news left everyone in a state of shock across the film industry. Not only Bollywood, even the TV, and the sports fraternity have expressed grief over Sushant's sudden demise. From fans to his former co-stars to his friends from the industry, everyone took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Sushant's family and pray for his soul to rest in peace.

Amid this, as per reports, Sushant's fan who was studying in the 10th standard committed suicide after hearing about the actor's death. The boy was from Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, before taking this step, the boy left a suicide note which read, "If He Can Do It Why Can’t I". According to reports, Sushant was suffering from depression for the past 6 months. The actor's death has raised the conversation of Mental health in Bollywood. , , , Vicky Kaushal, , and others paid their emotional tributes to the Kedarnath actor.

Recently, Sushant's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon took to social media to pen a heartbreaking and emotional note as she remembered him. She wrote, “Sush.. I knew that your brilliant mind was your best friend and your worst enemy.. but it has broken me completely to know that you had a moment in your life where Dying felt easier or better than Living. I so wish you had people around you to get you pass THAT moment, i wish you hadn’t pushed the ones who loved you away.. i wish i could have fixed that something which was broken inside you..I couldn’t..I wish so so many things....A part of my heart has gone with you.. and a part will always keep you alive..Never stopped praying for your happiness and never will.”

