Sushant Singh Rajput's fans hit out at Ranveer Singh's latest commercial, slam actor for 'photon' reference

Ranveer Singh as well as the brand received flak after the actor made references to algorithms, photons and aliens which did not go down well with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans.

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans have taken social media by storm and called for the boycott of a chips brand as well as slammed actor for the latest brand commercial. The ad which is titled, "Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai?" received flak after Ranveer, who is the brand ambassador, appears in the ad and is seen at a party. His character is then posed with the same questions from all the uncles and aunties asking him, "Beta, aage Kya Plan Hai?".

Ranveer goes on to respond in great technicality with references to algorithms, photons and aliens which shocks people around him. While the commercial has not particularly made any reference to Sushant, the late actor's fans seemed to have taken offense at the makers for 'insulting' SSR's love for science.

Soon after the commercial went live, many took to social media to criticise it. In fact, the commercial's comments section on YouTube has also been turned off. One fan tweeted, "They are insulting SSR dislike it." Whereas, another fan tweeted, 'See how Ranveer Singh and bingo together make fun of SSR. Their tagline should be "Brand of India but not pride of India" #BoycottBingo."

Another user commented, "A moron is talking about photon!." Take a look at some of the tweets below:

See how Ranveer Singh and bingo together make fun of SSR.

Their tagline should be "Brand of India but not pride of India" #BoycottBingo#RepublicRoar4SSR pic.twitter.com/CJcSu7KeCP — DAYANAND BAIRAGI (@Imonly4sushant) November 19, 2020

#BoycottBingo suddenly dumb ad writers got new term “Photon” n then this insecure copycat @RanveerOfficial who is still trying to imitate Dhoni performance of SSR in 87 got a chance to copy this science buff word. Another copycat who copied NASA gear of SSR.#RepublicRoar4SSR pic.twitter.com/wRrn0zjHXB — MS Bisen: Battle Mode On for SSR (@BeandazBabuan) November 19, 2020

We will not tolerate anything against SSR.#BoycottBingo — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) November 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the brand has not commented on the matter and the ad continues to feature on their YouTube page with over 70,000 views. Do you think Ranveer Singh's new commercial mocks Sushant's love for science? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those accusing him of using Sushant Singh Rajput's death to enter politics

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×