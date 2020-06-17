Sushant Singh Rajput's fans organize a candle march in his memory at his hometown; See PHOTOS

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, 14th June, 2020. His fans have recently organized a candle march at his hometown. Check out the pictures.

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on Sunday, 14th June 2020 leaving his fans, loved ones, and well-wishers heartbroken. According to police reports, the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. His tragic death has left the television and the Bollywood film industry in deep shock and grief-stricken. Numerous celebs took to social media and paid last respects to the late actor through heartfelt posts. Many others including , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao, and others attended his funeral.

Recently, some of the ardent fans of the MS Dhoni star organized a candle march in his memory at his hometown in Patna, Bihar. People could be seen holding a huge banner of Sushant and lighting candles to pay their tributes in the pictures. Many others could also be seen holding placards which clearly expressed their anger over the actor’s untimely demise. This definitely shows how much impact the actor had in the hearts of millions of people.

Check out the pictures below:

Today people did candle march in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput in patna. pic.twitter.com/iRUtETtyOi — Irfan (Iam_SyedIrfan) June 16, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s acting career began in the Indian television industry where he gave hit shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. After that, he entered the world of Bollywood with his debut movie Kai Po Che in 2013. That was followed by many other movies including Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, and more. His last release was the Shraddha Kapoor co-starrer Chhichhore. Sushant’s last movie, Dil Bechara will be released into the theatres soon.

