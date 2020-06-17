Sushant Singh Rajput's father confesses late actor was sad because of 'ongoing tension in the film industry'

A news report claims that Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh revealed in his police statement that the late actor had confided with him about how he felt low because of the ongoing tension in the film industry. Read below to know more about the same.

To say that the nation is in shock over the untimely demise of the talented actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, would be a huge understatement. His death has struck a conversation on having a hard look at Bollywood's ways, especially with the treatment towards outsiders in the film industry, in comparison to star kids. While and Shekhar Kapur have openly called out the hypocrisy of the film industry, and have been put under the scanner for their behaviour in the past.

According to Sushant Singh Rajput's father Krishna Kumar Singh, the ongoing tensions in Bollywood were a key factor in the late actor's low mood towards the end of his life. ABP Live claims that in his statement to the Mumbai Police, SSR's dad shared that he wasn't aware of his son undergoing depression. "Sushant told me two or three times in the last few months that he feels low because of the ongoing tension in the film industry," KK Singh reportedly said in his statement, via ABP Live.

Sushant's dad agreed that the actor was under stress due to the pressure from the industry and when he tried to get more information on the problems and offer a solution to get him out of those problems by staying with him, his son would say that he will come out of these problems on his own and that he will be fine soon.

Talking more about Sushant undergoing depression, his father disclosed that his son never used the term 'depression' in front of him nor told him about the treatment of his illness. Sushant also never mentioned a name or company that he was upset with.

Besides Sushant's father, who returned to Patna after giving his statement, two of his sisters, personal associate, manager, staff and a few friends also gave statements for the Mumbai Police to understand the past six months of Sushant's life. Given that the family was in shock and their statement was recorded in an hour, a detailed statement was not possible. If more information would be necessary than the Mumbai Police will contact them again.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakrobarthy will also be asked to give a statement to the Mumbai Police to get more insight into Sushant's battle with depression.

