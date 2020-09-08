Sushant Singh Rajput's father files complaint against late actor's doctor for breaching confidentiality

In a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the late actor's father has filed a complaint with the Medical Council of India against the medical practitioner for disclosing his mental illness.

It's been almost three months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. While the news has left the nation in a state of shock, there have been reports about the late actor suffering from bipolar disorder after his doctor apparently shared details of his mental health. Now, as per the recent development, Sushant's father KK Singh has filed a complaint with the Medical Council of India against medical practitioner Susan Walker Moffat for allegedly breaching confidentiality and disclosing the late actor's mental illness.

In his complaint, Singh stated, "Any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput & Registered Medical practitioner Susan Walker was strictly confidential & disclosure of same would be misconduct under IMC regulation." To note, Walker had given interviews to several news channels and spoke about Sushant's mental state and asserted that she had given consultation to him and even prescribed medicines. Earlier, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh had also mentioned that doctors are not allowed to share sensitive information of the patients and it is flouting of medical guidelines.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed a complaint to Medical Council of India stating, "any consultation between Sushant Singh Rajput & Registered Medical practitioner Susan Walker was strictly confidential & disclosure of same would be misconduct under IMC regulation." pic.twitter.com/ImOsddhEs1 — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020

"I have seen a disturbing trend that so-called doctors of Sushant are discussing his mental health on news channels. According to MCI professional rules, no doctor can share sensitive information related to their patient. As Sushant is no more, it can only be done with the permission of his legal heir i.e., his father," he had stated.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family is elated with another major development as the Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Rhea Chakraborty today. The lady has been taken for a medical test and will, reportedly, be produced before the magistrate through video conferencing in the evening.

