Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna?

According to a latest report in India Today, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has registered a complaint against the actress and alleged that she took money from the late actor.

In a shocking development in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the late actor's father KK Singh has reportedly filed a First Informational Report (FIR) against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. According to a latest report in India Today, KK Singh has registered a complaint against the actress and alleged that she took money from Sushant and instigated him to commit suicide. Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship. However, the duo never admitted in public until Rhea called herself the actor's girlfriend in a recent Instagram post.

In Mumbai, the Bandra police has been investigating the matter and have recorded statements of at least 40 people. On Tuesday, a latest report in Republic News revealed that four cops from Patna had already been sent to Mumbai to further assist the Bandra Police. On Monday, the portal had reported that Sushant Singh Rajput's family had approached the Patna Police since they were not satisfied with Mumbai Police's course of investigation. It has been more than a month since the investigation is underway.

The week began with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt being questioned by at Santacruz police station in the city. It is being reported that the filmmaker revealed in his statement that Rhea and Sushant were never being considered for Sadak 2. He also stated that Rhea considered him as his mentor in the film industry and that he had met Sushant only twice in between 2018 and 2019.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Post Mahesh Bhatt, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta records his statement; PICS

On Tuesday, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta was also questioned in connection with the case. Mumbai Police has confirmed to ANI that is also likely to record his statement this week.

Credits :India Today

Share your comment ×