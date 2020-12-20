Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh hospitalised due to heart ailment, pic with actor's sisters goes viral

Despite being in the hospital, looks like KK Singh has been doing better now as his daughters are staying positive and are all smiles in the viral photo.

It has been six months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and while his family has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and a few others, there has been no major update in CBI's investigation. Now, a photo of Sushant's father KK Singh has been doing the rounds on the internet. As per reports, KK Singh has been hospitalised at Asian Hospital in Faridabad for heart-related issues.

In the viral photo, we get to see KK Singh in the hospital with his two daughters Priyanka and Mitu Singh on either sides. Despite being in the hospital, looks like KK Singh has been doing better now as his daughters are staying positive and are all smiles in the photo. KK Singh can be seen wearing a cap and a mask as his daughters stand by his side for the picture.

The photo left fans surprised and shocked as they flooded the comments section with wishes for speedy recovery. "Get well soon sir you are a fighter keep fighting lots of love and strength to you and your family," one user wrote. While another mentioned, "Nice to see the family smiling . They have been through a lot."

Take a look at Sushant's father KK Singh's viral picture below with his daughters:

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who has been crusading for justice ever since the demise of her younger brother, dropped birthday wishes for actress Ankita Lokhande. Just a few days back, Shweta had shared a photo of a candle and written, "I pledge to fight for justice until we know the whole truth. May God guide us and show us the way. #Oath4SSR."

