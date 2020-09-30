Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over delay in CBI investigation

According to reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's family is upset by the slow pace of investigation since the CBI took over the case almost two months ago.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh was snapped meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday. As per reports, the late actor's father met the politician over the slow pace of investigation being carried out by the CBI. According to Nav Bharat Times, the actor's family is upset by the slow pace of investigation since the CBI took over the case almost two months ago. ANI confirmed the development that SSR's father KK Singh met Nitish Kumar.

"Bihar: Father of #SushantSinghRajput, KK Singh meets Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna," ANI tweeted. Not to forget, it was after the intervention of the Bihar government that the Patna police took cognisance of the case and began their own investigation in Sushant's death case. In fact, several Bihar police officers even visited Mumbai and interrogated those associated with the case.

Sushant's father had alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and five others were responsible for driving his son to suicide. He also alleged that close to Rs 15 crore was swindled off from his accounts. Soon after the Bihar Police's investigation, the Enforcement Directorate was roped in and they are currently investigating the money laundering charge. While several people associated with the actor have been questioned, the ED also has not dished out any conclusive findings as yet.

Bihar: Father of #SushantSinghRajput, KK Singh meets Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. pic.twitter.com/9vDOErUhQb — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2020

As for the CBI, the investigating agency shared on update on Tuesday stating that they have not ruled out any aspects. The statement from CBI read, "The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting professional investigation related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in which all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out as of date. Investigation is continuing." Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh, too, was upset with the CBI's speed and had expressed his disappointment as well.

