Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh says late actor was born after three years of 'mannat'

In an extensive interview to a news channel, Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has opened up about his son's demise. Read on to know more.

Sushant Singh Rajput left millions of his fans and the film industry devastated when he tragically cut short his life on 14 June. The 34-year-old actor committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor's final post mortem report was released on Wednesday and it rule out ant foul play while confirming the cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. In an extensive interview to news channel Punjab Kesari, Sushant's father has opened up about his son's demise.

Remembering his son as 'full of courage', Singh spoke about the late actor's childhood and college days as well as how he left Delhi to come to Mumbai to pursue acting. The youngest son, Singh revealed that Sushant was born after his four sisters and the family had prayed fervently for three long years.

He said, "He was an obedient kid. You can imagine what a father-son's relationship would be like with his only son. We were blessed with Sushant after having four daughters. After a lot of mannat and praying fervently, Sushant was born after three years."

He added that Sushant achieved a lot at a very young age. "He donated crores of money to the Assam and Kerala government. He used to send kids to NASA. He used to love helping the underprivileged," Singh fondly spoke about his son. He also revealed that Sushant had excitedly told him about buying a piece of land on the moon and that the actor could keep a close eye on it from his telescope in his living room.

Sushant's family held a prayer meet in his memory at the actor's hometown in Patna. His last film, Dil Bechara, is set to get a digital release next month.

