Sushant Singh Rajput's father made no written complaint addressed to Bandra police station: Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police has issued a press release hours after Sushant Singh Rajput's father made some shocking statements in an exclusive video. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh recently made a statement regarding the case in a video. He also revealed what actually compelled him to approach the Patna Police. The late actor’s father stated that he had alerted the Bandra Police back on 25th February 2020 that his son’s life is in danger but no action was taken by them. Meanwhile, a WhatsApp conversation between Sushant’s brother-in-law and Bandra’s DCP has also gone viral in which the latter was informed about the circumstances.

Now, the Mumbai Police has issued a press release concerning the entire matter. It says that Sushant Singh Rajput’s matter is already being investigated. Moreover, they have also mentioned about KK Singh’s statement in the video stating that no such written complaint had been addressed to the Bandra Police Station on the aforementioned date (25th February). However, it has also been revealed that there was indeed an exchange of WhatsApp messages between Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh and the DCP.

As mentioned in the press release, the DCP had called OP Singh and informed him that a written complaint is mandatory for any kind of action or enquiry. The release further states that OP Singh wanted the matter to be resolved informally post which the DCP told him that it’s not possible. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has recently called for the matter to be investigated by the CBI. Not only that but he said that Mumbai Police is obstructing the investigation.

