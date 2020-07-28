Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIR

As per the latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Here are the details that you need to know about it.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has recently taken yet another turn now as the late actor’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The Dil Bechara star’s father KK Singh has finally broken his silence regarding the entire matter and has made some serious and shocking allegations against the former’s girlfriend Rhea. According to numerous media reports, he has filed this FIR report on Sunday, 27th July 2020 at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station situated in Patna, Bihar.

As per reports, this happens to be a 6-page FIR in which the MS Dhoni actor’s father has made allegations against the actress under various sections including financial exploitation, threats, abetment of suicide, and others. This has been revealed by Sanjay Singh who happens to be the Inspector General of Patna Central Zone. Sushant’s father has apparently made 16 serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty that are listed below:

1. The FIR alleges that Rhea took money from the actor and forced him to take the drastic step.

2. Rhea exploited Sushant financially and forced him to maintain distance from his family.

3. It has been alleged that the actress breached Sushant’s trust and drove him to end his life.

4. Sushant’s father has alleged that Rhea threatened the actor in revealing the details of his mental illness.

5. The FIR also alleges that Rhea used the Sushant’s success to push forward her career in Bollywood.

6. It has been alleged that the actress also used Sushant’s debit and credit cards thereby exploiting him financially.

7. The late actor’s father has stated that Rhea compelled him to take the wrong medicines for mental illness.

8. Rhea apparently tried to destroy Sushant’s profession by making the reports of his mental illness public.

9. The FIR further alleges that the actress changed Sushant’s phone number so that his family members could not contact him.

10. The actress apparently did not let any of his family members stay close to him.

11. Sushant’s father has stated that his son was held hostage and that he felt cheated.

12. Rhea called the MS Dhoni star to her house, gave him overdoses, and then informed the media that he had dengue.

13. The actress has allegedly withdrawn 15 crores from Sushant’s account.

14. The FIR alleges that Rhea left her belongings at Sushant’s flat upon knowing that his account was running out of money.

15. KK Singh has further mentioned that Sushant informed him over the phone how Rhea and her family would not leave him and drive him mad.

16. Sushant was scared that he would be sent to the asylum.

As per another report by India Today, Sushant's father has also mentioned a few questions along with the FIR. He has asked the reason behind Rhea stopping Sushant from shifting base to Kerala from Mumbai when he wanted to leave work in movies. Moreover, he has also alleged that the actor was not suffering from any mental illness before meeting Rhea in 2019 because of which it should be investigated how he became mentally disturbed. Moreover, KK Singh has also asked regarding why no consent was taken from the family members for Sushant's treatment.

Credits :India TV

