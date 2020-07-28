  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIR

As per the latest reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Here are the details that you need to know about it.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2020 09:59 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIRSushant Singh Rajput's father makes 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty in six page FIR
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has recently taken yet another turn now as the late actor’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. The Dil Bechara star’s father KK Singh has finally broken his silence regarding the entire matter and has made some serious and shocking allegations against the former’s girlfriend Rhea. According to numerous media reports, he has filed this FIR report on Sunday, 27th July 2020 at the Rajiv Nagar Police Station situated in Patna, Bihar.

As per reports, this happens to be a 6-page FIR in which the MS Dhoni actor’s father has made allegations against the actress under various sections including financial exploitation, threats, abetment of suicide, and others. This has been revealed by Sanjay Singh who happens to be the Inspector General of Patna Central Zone. Sushant’s father has apparently made 16 serious allegations against Rhea Chakraborty that are listed below:

1. The FIR alleges that Rhea took money from the actor and forced him to take the drastic step.

2. Rhea exploited Sushant financially and forced him to maintain distance from his family.

3. It has been alleged that the actress breached Sushant’s trust and drove him to end his life.

4. Sushant’s father has alleged that Rhea threatened the actor in revealing the details of his mental illness.

5. The FIR also alleges that Rhea used the Sushant’s success to push forward her career in Bollywood.

6. It has been alleged that the actress also used Sushant’s debit and credit cards thereby exploiting him financially.

7. The late actor’s father has stated that Rhea compelled him to take the wrong medicines for mental illness.

8. Rhea apparently tried to destroy Sushant’s profession by making the reports of his mental illness public.

9. The FIR further alleges that the actress changed Sushant’s phone number so that his family members could not contact him.

10. The actress apparently did not let any of his family members stay close to him.

11. Sushant’s father has stated that his son was held hostage and that he felt cheated.

12. Rhea called the MS Dhoni star to her house, gave him overdoses, and then informed the media that he had dengue.

13. The actress has allegedly withdrawn 15 crores from Sushant’s account.

14. The FIR alleges that Rhea left her belongings at Sushant’s flat upon knowing that his account was running out of money.

15. KK Singh has further mentioned that Sushant informed him over the phone how Rhea and her family would not leave him and drive him mad.

16. Sushant was scared that he would be sent to the asylum.

As per another report by India Today, Sushant's father has also mentioned a few questions along with the FIR. He has asked the reason behind Rhea stopping Sushant from shifting base to Kerala from Mumbai when he wanted to leave work in movies. Moreover, he has also alleged that the actor was not suffering from any mental illness before meeting Rhea in 2019 because of which it should be investigated how he became mentally disturbed. Moreover, KK Singh has also asked regarding why no consent was taken from the family members for Sushant's treatment. 

Also ReadSushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Patna

Credits :India TV

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Anonymous 11 minutes ago

painfully true . rhea bhatt johar u r gone. everybody knew this was coming because they planned it. so sick ! more power to sushant's father .

Anonymous 11 minutes ago

glad they are taking steps to get the culprits punished.

Anonymous 12 minutes ago

Some serious allegations here! Should also her her version.

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

Where are bhumi, varun, ayushman who were supported that woman? They will not have an opinion on it i guess.soulless mafia puppets.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement