Sushant Singh Rajput's father says Kriti Sanon met him in Mumbai, spoke highly about late actor

Speaking about his early college days, Susahnt Singh Rajput's father KK Singh revealed that the actor never told him about getting trained in acting or dance.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father has opened up about his son's untimely demise in an extensive interview to news channel Punjab Kesari. KK Singh spoke about his son and late actor's early college days and how his love for acting and dance began when he was studying in Delhi.

Speaking about his early college days, Singh revealed that Sushant never told him about getting trained in acting or dance. "When he was in DCE, he came across Shamaik Davar's dance troupe and Barry John's acting class. That's where his love for acting began. I never stopped him from doing anything but he left for Mumbai without telling me. He told his sister Neetu Singh. He was a self made man. I don't know what happened towards the end," Singh said.

Adding, "He never told me that he was training in dance or acting. He thought I would not be accepting or open. But he had a lot of courage. He was sure of himself and always knew what he wanted to do. He was sincere. He used to share everything with his eldest sister."

Sushant's father said that he always stayed away from the late actor's life in Mumbai and Bollywood. When asked if there was any pressure on Sushant in terms of his work and in Bollywood, his father said that it is a possibility.

All of 34, Sushant committed suicide on 14 June 2020. His father as well as sisters flew down to Mumbai and his last rites were held the next day. Speaking about it, Singh revealed that Sushant's Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon met him in Mumbai. "Only Kriti Sanon met me in Mumbai. She sat and spoke to me. I couldn't recognise many of them because of the masks. She spoke highly of Sushant and said that he was a lovely person."

