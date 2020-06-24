Sushant Singh Rajput's father sitting nearby the late actor's photo during the prayer meet is heartbreaking
Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has left everyone heartbroken and numb. The 34-year old actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, confirms police statements. In the midst of all this, close friends, loved ones and other family members of the late actor are still finding it hard to believe that he is gone. Many of his former co-stars and other members of the film fraternity mourned his demise and paid their tributes to him through social media.
Recently, a prayer meet was being organized at the MS Dhoni star’s home in Patna. While numerous pictures and videos from the same have already been shared on social media, there is one particular photo which is really heartbreaking to see for anyone. Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh is seen sitting nearby the late actor’s framed photograph and there are no words to even describe the pain inflicted in his eyes. One of the Twitter users has shared it on the social media platform.
Check it out below:
This pic is heartbreaking #justiceforSushantforum pic.twitter.com/5jdpjSS0dX
— (S1rajput4) June 24, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career in the Indian television industry. He made his way into the hearts of millions with popular shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then made his official entry into Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che that was released in 2013. He then appeared in numerous movies thereafter including the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Nepotism began long while ago, but let it end with Mr.Sushant Singh Rajput. There shouldn’t be another one. He didn’t deserved to be depressed, bullied, and laughed at. He was a shining star amongst the mediocre, that was the issue with a mind of his own. RIP, beautiful soul while we continue to fight....
Anonymous 32 minutes ago
Even if he was murdered, what are they going to get? What benefit? Such an innocent guy he was.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
murder hua hai. shame on mumbai police for not doing their job.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Nepotism will and should end in 2020. Let keep this movement going folks. Every large movement in the world was started by a common man. So we can do it. Just boycott their movies and shows. They are all stupid and senseless anyway. No one can bribe us so let us save our hard earned money and valuable time and show these bollywood morons the power of a common man.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
india's 99.9% janta is stupid .. they will forget everything and start going to movies in 2 weeks again to see alia bhatt. lol when a baba can invent a med for covid in india and people will buy ... you can understand how stupid people are in india!