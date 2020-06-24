Sushant Singh Rajput's father sitting nearby the late actor's photo during the prayer meet is heartbreaking

Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet was held a few days back at his residence in Patna. It was really heartbreaking to see the late actor's father sitting nearby his framed photo.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death has left everyone heartbroken and numb. The 34-year old actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, confirms police statements. In the midst of all this, close friends, loved ones and other family members of the late actor are still finding it hard to believe that he is gone. Many of his former co-stars and other members of the film fraternity mourned his demise and paid their tributes to him through social media.

Recently, a prayer meet was being organized at the MS Dhoni star’s home in Patna. While numerous pictures and videos from the same have already been shared on social media, there is one particular photo which is really heartbreaking to see for anyone. Sushant’s father Krishna Kumar Singh is seen sitting nearby the late actor’s framed photograph and there are no words to even describe the pain inflicted in his eyes. One of the Twitter users has shared it on the social media platform.

Check it out below:

Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career in the Indian television industry. He made his way into the hearts of millions with popular shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. The actor then made his official entry into Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che that was released in 2013. He then appeared in numerous movies thereafter including the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he played the role of the Indian skipper.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Cops await viscera report after post mortem confirms actor died of asphyxia)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×