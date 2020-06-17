Sushant Singh Rajput's father tells police he wasn't aware of actor's depression; Admits he would feel 'low'

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday after he took the drastic step to end his life. The police are questioning his family, friends and associates to determine the cause of his reported depression.

Mumbai Police has begun reaching out to Sushant Singh Rajput's family and friends to record statements with regard to his death. The actor, who took the drastic step of ending his life on Sunday, reportedly left no note behind. Several reports claimed the actor was battling depression. Initial analysis suggested Sushant was under medication for depression with several prescriptions and medicines found during the early stage of the investigation. The actor was also in touch with a doctor to help him through it.

As part of the investigation, the cops questioned Sushant's father KK Singh. Reported by Indianexpress.com, the actor's father informed the police in a statement that he wasn't aware of Sushant's depression. While he was aware that Sushant was feeling "low", he didn't know he was depressed. "The family informed us that they do not know why Sushant was depressed and also did not mention if they had any suspicion on anyone,” a senior Mumbai Police official said.

The report also added that police officials were speaking to Sushant's creative manager Siddharth Pithani to determine the actor's financial state, business dealings, and his profile in Bollywood. “We had recorded the preliminary statement of the creative manager on Sunday and have called him once more,” the official added. After the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's tweet, the police could contact Mahesh Shetty again to understand if “professional rivalry” that led to his depression. Sources have informed Mumbai Mirror that the police will question actors' two assistants, friends and other acquaintances in connection with the probe.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death: Netizens display strong sentiments of anger by unfollowing celebrities online

Share your comment ×