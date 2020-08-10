Sushant Singh Rajput's father's second marriage was not acceptable to actor, writes Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Writing in his weekly column in the Sena's party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Sanjay Raut addressed various aspects of Sushant Singh Rajput's case and the actor's relations with his father.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has riled up fans and citizens closely following Sushant Singh Rajput's case with his unfiltered views on the handling of the case. Writing in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Sena's party mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut addressed various aspects of the case including the tussle between two governments, Maharashtra and Bihar, over jurisdiction. He claimed that the case was being politicised and 'pressure tactics' were used.

"If one wants to indulge in politicisation and pressure tactics, anything can happen in our country. It looks like the script of Sushant's case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtains is a conspiracy against Maharashtra," Raut wrote. He further added that the transfer of the case to CBI, based on Patna Police's FIR, was a "direct attack on the state's (Maharashtra) autonomy".

He backed the Mumbai Police and said it is the "best investigating agency in the world" who have worked on cases like the Sheena Bora murder case and the 26/11 terror attack. He also alleged that the BJP has decided to "malign it and with the help of news channels."

Raut also wrote about Sushant's relations with his father KK Singh and claimed that they were not on good terms. "His father's second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput's former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle," Raut penned in his weekly column.

Today, Rhea Chakraborty and her family who are at the centre of the probe, have appeared before the Enforcement Directorate yet again for questioning. The ED is purely probing the money laundering angle.

