Sushant Singh Rajput's film anniversaries: Chhichhore or Shuddh Desi Romance, which one would you watch again?

It has been more than two months since Sushant Singh Rajput left a void in the film industry. The actor's tragic and untimely death has come as a jolt not only to his fans but to citizens around the world. From digital protests to billboards springing up across the world, millions have demanded justice for the actor. Even though Sushant's last film unfortunately had to take the OTT route given the pandemic situation, the actor's last theatre release was Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. And today, Chhichhore clocks one whole year.

Starring and Sushant in the lead roles with an ensemble cast, the film was a blockbuster hit at the theatres. The college sports drama was known to be refreshing. Sushant's character of young and naive college student was adorable to say the least. As the film clocked one year, Sushant's co-star Shraddha shared a special video remembering the actor.

While Chhichhore is much talked about, Sushant's second movie of his career Shuddh Desi Romance clocked seven years today. After his debut film, Sushant had starred in Shuddh Desi Romance with and Vaani Kapoor. While the film was not a major blockbuster hit at the box office, the film did have some memorable songs like 'Gulabi' and 'Tere Mere Beech Mein' apart from its fun title track.

