Sushant Singh Rajput's final forensic report to be 'conclusive'; Medical team to meet on September 17
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier with every single day in the past three months. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020, but the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise have continued. In between all of this, there were reports about the CBI finding loopholes in the late actor’s autopsy. After that, an expert forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) was given the responsibility to inspect the medical aspects in the case.
Now, the latest we know is that the medical team will have a meeting on 17th September about the same. Moreover, CBI sources have reportedly stated that this final investigation report will be conclusive and without any kind of confusion. They will submit the report within a few days before the meeting is held. A report by Times Now states that they will throw light on a possible homicide theory. However, further details are awaited about the same.
Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of the procurement of drugs and giving it to him. The agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same. As we all know, they are currently in jail as the court has rejected their bail plea. In the meantime, the NCB conducted a raid at Sushant’s Pavana Lake farmhouse and recovered items like medicines, hookah, and ashtrays from there.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
Lot of comments here point to the fact how dirty is Bollywood. Even an ass would know that Sushant was clearly murdered and those who comment or want to feed people with theories which are reverse is nothing but the handiwork of the paid media or the paid PR campaign. Sushant may or may not have taken drugs. Majority of the A listers have. But definitely it is Murder and not Suicide. Both are Murders- Disha and Sushant's. May their souls rest in Peace and the perpetrators be strictly punished. And may strong punishment come to all those from God who receive money and spread reverse news! God Bless those who speak the truth!
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I think that is why india crime have large ratio. When timely there is no action. Everyone knows Sooraj is responsible for kiya khan how he is roaming free.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
He committed suicide.and that is truth ,people just can’t accept it.becoz they worship Bollywood celebs.at end of day they are humans.accept it and move over pls.i hope cbi submits final report soon.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Ek aur Shovik!!
Anonymous 12 hours ago
He didn't commit suicide! It's all coming out soon!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Why is everyone falling for Kangana’s publicity stunt? Queen of hypocrisy!
Anonymous 21 hours ago
Because people are not fools !
Anonymous 21 hours ago
I wld say to not be lured into assumption of Either-Or. A lot of comments seem to say he was Either on drugs and killed himself. Or Murdered. What about both. What about drugged and murdered. What about hoping CBI did not care about social media noise and discovered truth.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
May Sara got him into.drugs.
Anonymous 23 hours ago
and so many adult women are not babies yet stay in abvsive relationships what abt that? are they to blame?
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Sushant was not a baby
Anonymous 1 day ago
Bus karo ab. The guy was depressed doing drugs !! Stop blaming the whole world for his death!! It is unfortunate that he died like this but this is no murder. His own family cremated him , sat for 45 days , they filed the case. CASE is clear !! There is nothing that you can not see. But if you want to stay blind and believe conspiracy theories , then do it.
Anonymous 1 day ago
He was not a baby..he was very Innocent for this bad world..and he was murdered for sure
Anonymous 1 day ago
Sushant was not a baby true..he was just too innocent in this criminal world...and he was murdered for sure
Anonymous 1 day ago
Are you Shovik? Your statement sounds like Tu Charas pikey yahan par ulti kar raha hai!!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Don't jump the gun. Sensible thing is to wait for the investigation to conclude first.
Anonymous 1 day ago
if all the major politicians, lawyers, are saying its murder why are you denying it...snap out of it
Anonymous 1 day ago
Hattt beyyy .He was Murdered
Anonymous 1 day ago
And guess who is responsible for long time lapse between muder date & CBI investigation? Family.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Have you heard of grief ?
Anonymous 1 day ago
AND guess how is responsible for your stupid comment ? You !
Anonymous 1 day ago
If body is not Sushanths, what medical report?
Anonymous 1 day ago
What do you mean??
Anonymous 2 days ago
Can't wait for report to be shared! We've all been waiting desperately. It's obvious it's a homicide, just need to it be official. It'll be a nice tight slap for all those people pushing the fake suicide & depression theory & blaming the victim.
Anonymous 2 days ago
All these evidences could be planted to give investigation a certain turn
Anonymous 2 days ago
Well, hooka etc could be planted at the farm house so are medicine drugs etc.. CBI should take into account that there was so much time lapse between death and their investigation.. they are bend down to prove him druggist who killed himself..
Anonymous 2 days ago
It’s definitely murder but with professional hits it takes time and patience to find the people involved. Cbi doing a great job inspite of so much evidence lost due to cover up by Mumbai police acting under orders of mafia.
Anonymous 2 days ago
It called having a conscience and that pricking him.
Anonymous 2 days ago
What would be their motive? He used to take drugs so he had as much to lose as them.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Still a MYSTERY how SSR got MASHED-UP
Anonymous 2 days ago
Speculation, speculation and speculation. Let God take control as the court make a decision. Justice cannot be evaded.
Anonymous 2 days ago
How's this comment allowed again?
Anonymous 2 days ago
God ruin your family is. you talk like this
Anonymous 2 days ago
your sis will be mashed up if you talk like that