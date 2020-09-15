Sushant Singh Rajput's final forensic report to be 'conclusive'; Medical team to meet on September 17

The CBI is constantly probing Sushant Singh Rajput's case from 19th August after the Supreme Court's verdict. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has gotten murkier with every single day in the past three months. The actor passed away on 14th June 2020, but the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise have continued. In between all of this, there were reports about the CBI finding loopholes in the late actor’s autopsy. After that, an expert forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) was given the responsibility to inspect the medical aspects in the case.

Now, the latest we know is that the medical team will have a meeting on 17th September about the same. Moreover, CBI sources have reportedly stated that this final investigation report will be conclusive and without any kind of confusion. They will submit the report within a few days before the meeting is held. A report by Times Now states that they will throw light on a possible homicide theory. However, further details are awaited about the same.

Meanwhile, the NCB has arrested Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on charges of the procurement of drugs and giving it to him. The agency has also arrested her brother Showik, Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant in connection with the same. As we all know, they are currently in jail as the court has rejected their bail plea. In the meantime, the NCB conducted a raid at Sushant’s Pavana Lake farmhouse and recovered items like medicines, hookah, and ashtrays from there.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB; Agency recovers medicines, ashtrays and hookah

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×