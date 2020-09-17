  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's first wax statue put on display at West Bengal's Asansol on September 17

It has been three months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Now, a sculptor named Susanta Ray has paid an ode to the late actor by sculpting out a wax statue of him that is unveiled in West Bengal.
184650 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput's first wax statue put on display at West Bengal's Asansol on September 17
Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020, leaving the entire nation shocked and heartbroken. The late actor’s loved ones and fans find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Ever since his demise, people have remembered the MS Dhoni star by recalling his fond memories through various means on social media. Now, we have learned that Sushant’s first-ever wax statue has been unveiled at Asansol that is situated in West Bengal.

Yes, you heard it right. The statue has been put on display on 17th September 2020. It has been put to life by a sculptor named Susanta Roy, who decided to pay an ode to Sushant Singh Rajput. The statue has also been put up at the museum and is open for visitors. The photos have already gone viral on social media, and many netizens have expressed mixed emotions after having a look at the same.

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, not one but three central agencies are looking into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case as of now – CBI, NCB, and ED. The NCB has already arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, his house manager Samuel Miranda, and staff Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. All of them are reportedly under judicial custody. In the midst of all this, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently announced that she is going for a social media detox. That shocked many as she was quite active on social media for the past few days and organized campaigns for him.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's 2018 April notes recovered by NCB, late actor wrote about meeting 'Kriti' & no smoking

Credits :Twitter/Zoom

Anonymous 15 hours ago

very good attempt....ears and neck are a bit too big, and height is less.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Thx West Bengal. What a nice honor to remember our superstar SSR

Anonymous 16 hours ago

Looks like Kunal Khemu little bit

