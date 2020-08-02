  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate & friend Siddharth Pithani to be summoned by Bihar Police?

The Bihar Police officials are likely to interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani in relation to the late actor's case. Read on for further details.
22158 reads Mumbai
The new facts related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case seem to have gotten murkier than ever. While Mumbai Police has been already investigating the late actor’s case, Bihar Police has also started a separate probe on the same. And as per the latest reports, the next person likely to be interrogated by them is Siddharth Pithani. For the unversed, he was Sushant’s flatmate and friend. He was also one of the first people to find the late actor’s corpse.

Moreover, it was Siddharth who had called Sushant’s sister to inform her about the latter’s tragic demise. Apart from that, certain reports also state that he kept changing his statements during the investigation carried on by the Mumbai Police. This is the reason why Bihar Police has considered it important to get his statements. However, as per a report by DNA, Siddharth’s phone is switched off. Earlier during one of the investigations, the latter had claimed about being pressurized by Sushant’s family to speak against Rhea Chakraborty.

This particular copy of Siddharth’s mail was also included by Rhea in her petition that she filed at the Supreme Court while requesting the transfer of Sushant’s case from Bihar to Mumbai. He had also revealed that the late actor’s family told him about a 15-crore transaction made by Rhea Chakraborty and reportedly asked him to mention the same in his statement. Not only that but in his recent interview in a news channel, Siddharth also accepted the fact that he used to give two prescribed tablets to Sushant Singh Rajput.

EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's former cook says actor grew weak after Europe trip; Shares shocking deets

Credits :DNA

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Time for people to start absconding. In hindsight, glad Mumbai did not file FIR. The case belongs to Bihar now.

