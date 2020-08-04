  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate releases brother in law's texts to actor: Keep my wife away from your problems

Siddharth Pithani has released certain texts that were sent by Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law to the late actor. Read on for further details.
15264 reads Mumbai Updated: August 4, 2020 03:21 am
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family had released a few Whatsapp messages that were exchanged between the late actor’s brother-in-law OP Singh and the DCP of Bandra. This has been revealed that they had alerted the Bandra Police about the actor’s life being in danger. That’s not all. The late actor’s father KK Singh had also given a statement in an exclusive video about approaching the police but not getting any help from them post which he filed a complaint in Patna.

Now, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also released a series of texts that were sent to the late actor by his brother-in-law. These messages were reportedly sent to Pithani as Sushant’s family could not get in touch with him. The former then forwarded these messages to the actor. But what can be figured out from these texts is that Sushant’s family wasn’t happy with the company he kept, his habits, and many other issues as has been mentioned there.

One of the messages read, “Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly.” In yet another message, Sushant’s brother-in-law had also asked him to keep his wife away from problems. He had also cited the reason behind the same which is unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. He had also mentioned in yet another message that he is available for help in case the late actor required him. For the unversed, these messages were being sent in February 2020, the same month when Sushant’s family had alerted the police about a threat to the late actor’s life.

India Today

