Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate reveals he gave him prescribed medications including Qutipin

Siddharth Pithani revealed the names of one of the medicines given to Sushant Singh Rajput which is Qutipin. It is used for treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been mired in multiple controversies for allegedly giving contradictory statements related to the late actor’s case. While he had already admitted to having given prescribed medications to Sushant in one of his earlier interviews, Siddharth this time went on to reveal a few more crucial details. He said that these medications were being given to the actor in between the months of January to March. As per his statement, the medications were prescribed by Dr. Kersi Chavda, Sushant’s psychiatrist.

What’s more shocking is the name of one of the medicines as revealed by Siddharth that is Qutipin. For the unversed, this particular medicine is meant for treating schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Meanwhile, Siddarth also revealed various other facts in the same interview. He told the news channel how Sushant called him back in January and asked him to come home. He reportedly left his job in Ahmedabad to meet the actor.

When being asked whether he was alert about Sushant’s family’s complaint to the Bandra Police, Siddharth said that he knew about it. That’s not all. He revealed that it was Sushant’s brother-in-law who asked him to approach Bandra Police if anything wrong happens with the late actor. For the unversed, the late actor’s family had complained to Bandra Police about his life being in danger back in February.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

