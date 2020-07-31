Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate reveals he used to give the late actor two tablets prescribed by psychiatrist

Sushant Singh Rajput's Siddharth Pithani has not only revealed to giving the late actor medications but has also said that he did talk to Rhea the day she left the late actor's house.

The latest updates related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case seem to have gotten murkier than ever. In a recent interview with Republic TV, the late actor’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has made some shocking revelations. For the unversed, he is among the first ones to see the late actor after he passed away. Not only that but Pithani had also spoken to Rhea when she left for her house. He has further revealed that Sushant indeed took medications.

As per Siddharth, he gave the late actor two tablets as prescribed by the latter’s psychiatrist. However, when being asked whether Rhea Chakraborty brought those tablets, he said that none of them brought them. Siddharth has also revealed that Sushant’s sister had indeed visited him on June 8, 2020 after Rhea left the house. He has further added that there was no party at the actor’s house on June 13, 2020 as has been revealed in media reports.

Siddharth has stated that Rhea did speak to him when she left Sushant’s house and asked him to take care of the actor. She had reportedly told him that she will come back whenever he needs her. However, Siddharth has revealed that he has no idea about the personal conversation between Sushant and Rhea. He apparently did not ask them anything since he respected their privacy. Moreover, Siddharth has also added that the Mumbai Police has done a thorough investigation on him.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande debunks Sushant Singh Rajput's depression theory: He could have been upset but not depressed

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×