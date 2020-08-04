  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani says the actor felt he won't get any work in the industry

Siddharth Pithani in his interview with Times Now, made some shocking revelations about the late actor. Pithani says that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput felt he will not get any work in the film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani revealed during an interview with Times Now, that the late actor felt he will not get work anymore in the film industry. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani also goes on to add that the actor offered him a job after January. Siddharth Pithani also reveals that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput hired a professional like him in his team and treated the former like a brother.

In a shocking revelation, Siddharth Pithani, Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate states that the actor had called him to work in his team with a proper salary. Siddharth Pithani also adds that he was away and that the late actor offered him a job in his team. But, later on when Siddharth Pithani spoke to the late actor, he said that he might not act any more, and that he will not get any work in the Hindi film industry. Siddharth Pithani also goes on to add that Sushant Singh Rajput for some reason felt that he will not have any money left with him to pay the former.

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani also reveals that the late actor was actually worried about what is going to happen in the future. Siddharth Pithani in his interview with Times Now, made some shocking revelations about the late actor.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate releases brother in law's texts to actor: Keep my wife away from your problems)

Credits :times now

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Rubbish, he had solid work scheduled for the next entire year, fool. He was not without work or without offers. Stop spreading lies.

