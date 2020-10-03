Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani states late actor did not meet Rhea Chakraborty on June 13

Siddharth Pithani who is currently in Hyderabad has rubbished reports of Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty meeting a day before his demise. Read on for further details.

Reports suggest that Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant Singh Rajput’s residence on June 8, 2020. That was a few days before his untimely demise. However, BJP leader Vivekanand Gupta recently made headlines after alleging that the late actor and Rhea met on June 13. He mentioned a party that was held that night post which Sushant reportedly dropped the actress at her residence at around 2 or 3 am. He also claims that an eye witness is ready to depose this to CBI.

However, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has rubbished the reports during an interaction with Times Now. He has stated that the MS Dhoni star did not meet Rhea on the night of June 13. For the unversed, Pithani is currently residing in Hyderabad with his family. Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared the news on her social media handle while talking about the alleged witness who can confirm that Sushant met Rhea that night.

The latest reports also suggest that CBI is likely to probe the alleged party that was held on June 13. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant’s former house manager Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant continue to remain under judicial custody. The NCB arrested them a few days back on charges of the procurement of drugs. On the other hand, Siddharth Pithani has been summoned by the CBI on Tuesday for further probe. He will reportedly turn a witness in the entire matter. Further details are awaited about the same.

