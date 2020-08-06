Sushant Singh Rajput's former assistant reveals Rhea Chakraborty replaced old staff members with new ones

Sabir who happens to be a former assistant of Sushant Singh Rajput has made a shocking revelation related to Rhea Chakraborty. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on 14th June 2020 has sent a shockwave across the entire country. Moreover, the latest shocking developments related to the late actor’s case has further raised eyeballs. Meanwhile, the matter has now reached CBI, and fans of Sushant have finally heaved a sigh of relief over the fair and just decision made on the part of the concerned authorities. In the midst of all this, one of the actor’s former assistants, Sabir has made some shocking revelations.

Sabir has said in an exclusive interview with Times Now that he went to his village after the late actor finished his shoot for Chhichhore back in 2019. However, when he came back, he reportedly heard that Rhea has replaced the entire staff. Sabir has claimed that when he tried to make an entry again, he was informed that Rhea had decided to replace the older staff members with new ones. That’s not all. He has claimed about trying to get in touch with Sushant but he could not do so.

Moreover, Sabir has stated that no reason was given for replacing the staff members. He has revealed that the late actor never used to keep his door locked. Giving reference to the previous residence, Sabir has revealed that all other staff members used to reside on the 15th floor while he and Sushant used to stay on the 16th floor. He has further claimed that he occasionally slept inside the late actor’s room too.

