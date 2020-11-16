Sushant Singh Rajput's former co star Amit Sadh feels it is inhuman not to be affected by the actor's death

Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh featured together in the movie Kai Po Che in 2013. The latter has now opined his views on SSR's demise.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and his tragic demise has sent a shockwave across the entire nation. It also gave rise to numerous debates and controversies that continue to grab headlines even now. Moreover, his fans and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Recently, Sushant’s former co-star from Kai Po Che, Amit Sadh has opened up on the late actor. He also opined his views on the industry.

The actor begins by recalling an incident that made him emotional about Sushant Singh Rajput. Amit talks about a recent flight that he took from Kullu to Mumbai. He adds that the sequence number on his ticket was SSR. Post that, the Breathe star also says that the industry has changed after coronavirus and that it has been affected by Sushant’s death. The actor then quotes, “I hope we are affected by it because if we are not affected with it we are not human beings and if we aren't humans then we shouldn't be telling stories about humans.”

For the unversed, Kai Po Che proved to be a breakthrough movie for both the late actor and Amit Sadh. Meanwhile, the fans of the Dil Bechara still recollect his fond memories on social media. A few days back, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a few pictures in which one of his fans could be seen lighting a Diya outside his Mont Blanc residence on the occasion of Diwali and Children’s Day.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister seeks justice as she shares PIC of fan lighting diya outside actor's residence

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×