Sushant Singh Rajput's former co stars Shraddha Kapoor & Sara Ali Khan expected to be summoned by NCB: Report

As per the latest report, the Narcotics Control Bureau may summon Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

After Rhea Chakraborty's arrest, several names came forward related to the drug nexus in Bollywood. Now, as per the latest update by Times Now, Sushant Singh Rajput's former co-stars Sara Ali Khan and may be summoned in connection with the late actor's case. As per the news channel, Sara and Shraddha were Sushant's former co-stars and that their names are under the scanner by the NCB to be summoned in connection with the drug nexus. Shraddha worked with Sushant in his last big-screen release Chhichhore.

As per Times Now, Sara and Shraddha had visited Sushant's farmhouse in Pawna where reportedly certain get-togethers took place at two different times frames. It was reported by the news channel that a success party for Chhichhore took place at Sushant's farmhouse where apparently Shraddha Kapoor also was present. Certain reports of Sushant and Sara were apparently in a relationship and when they broke up, Rhea Chakraborty came into Sushant's life. Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip also had penned a post a while back on social media that Sushant and Sara were together and that she broke up post Sonchiriya tanked at the box office.

It was also reported that Sara and Sushant also travelled abroad for a holiday and a while back, a video of the Kedarnath actors spending time at Sushant's farmhouse went viral on social media. About Shraddha, Times Now reported that there apparently was a party held at Sushant's farmhouse to celebrate the success of Chhichhore where allegedly drugs were used. Now, it is being reported that Shraddha also attended that get together at the late actor's farmhouse.

Also, as per recent reports, Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha were also summoned by NCB today. Earlier, it was reported by the news channel that during the interrogation by NCB, Rhea had reportedly given three names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta and alleged that they also were involved in the use of drugs. Rhea currently is in custody after her arrest along with brother Showik Chakraborty. The NCB has arrested several drug peddlers in connection with the drug nexus in B-town over the past few weeks. Rhea and Showik were arrested based on the alleged drug chats that were discovered by the Enforcement Directorate. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

