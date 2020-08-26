  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's former house manager Dipesh Sawant turns approver in late actor's case: Report

Sushant Singh Rajput's former house manager Dipesh Sawant turned approver in the late actor’s case this Sunday and has been residing in the DRDO guest house since then.
The fight of justice for the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seemingly getting messier each passing day. According to new reports, the Dil Bechara actor’s former house help manager Dipesh Sawant had turned approver on last Sunday in his case investigation by CBI.  It is reported that the former house worker had given his detailed statements in writing and in the video to CBI officials, but had only requested to not be forced to step outside. It is reported by Times Now that Dipesh is fearing his life and frightened to go outside. 

 

The publication states that since Sunday when Dipesh turned approver, he has not stepped out of the DRDO guest house, and refuses to go outside. The question the media house poses at the moment is why would Dipesh Sawant fear for his life?

 

In case you missed it, several revelations have been made in the case since the CBI took over. It was previously reported by India Today that Sushant’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani had confessed that there were eight hard drives that were wiped out by Rhea Chakraborthy in the presence of Sushant on June 8. These drives were cleaned out on the same day that Rhea left Sushant's residence. It has also been revealed that an IT professional was called in to clean the disks. 

 

