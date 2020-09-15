  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha get summoned by NCB: Report

The news report by Republic TV quotes sources claiming that Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have received summons from NCB to be present on September 16 for questioning.
157076 reads Mumbai
Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have received summons from NCBSushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha get summoned by NCB: Report
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As per a news report by Republic TV, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha. The duo will have to be present before the NCB on September 16. The news report by Republic TV quotes sources claiming that Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have received summons from NCB to be present on September 16 for questioning. Previously, the NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drugs angle that the NCB is currently probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Previously, both Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha had been questioned by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The latest news updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case state that the Narcotics Control Bureau has got Suryadeep Malhotra and Chris Costa's custody till September 18. The news reports state that Special NDPS Court has remanded the duo to NCB's custody. The news report by Republic TV further goes on to add that the Enforcement Directorate will be making a robust case against the actress Rhea Chakraborty. The news report further mentions that the Enforcement Directorate will be taking strong actions against the actress and her family in the coming two or three days. 

The news reports about the late star Sushant Singh Rajput also state how the NCB had raided multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The agency has made several arrests which also included drug peddlers. As per news reports, Rhea Chakraborty is currently in Byculla jail.

(ALSO READ: Shruti Modi's lawyer says Sushant Singh Rajput's staff discussed drugs; Claims she informed the late actor)

Credits :republic tv

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 21 hours ago

Take seema khans dope test after Jaya saha

Anonymous 21 hours ago

Jaya saha looks so much like a druggie. Where is seema khan. ??? Take her door test.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement