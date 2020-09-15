Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha get summoned by NCB: Report

The news report by Republic TV quotes sources claiming that Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have received summons from NCB to be present on September 16 for questioning.

As per a news report by Republic TV, the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha. The duo will have to be present before the NCB on September 16. The news report by Republic TV quotes sources claiming that Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have received summons from NCB to be present on September 16 for questioning. Previously, the NCB had arrested Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik in the drugs angle that the NCB is currently probing in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Previously, both Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha had been questioned by the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

The latest news updates in Sushant Singh Rajput's case state that the Narcotics Control Bureau has got Suryadeep Malhotra and Chris Costa's custody till September 18. The news reports state that Special NDPS Court has remanded the duo to NCB's custody. The news report by Republic TV further goes on to add that the Enforcement Directorate will be making a robust case against the actress Rhea Chakraborty. The news report further mentions that the Enforcement Directorate will be taking strong actions against the actress and her family in the coming two or three days.

The news reports about the late star Sushant Singh Rajput also state how the NCB had raided multiple locations across Mumbai and Goa. The NCB is probing the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The agency has made several arrests which also included drug peddlers. As per news reports, Rhea Chakraborty is currently in Byculla jail.

