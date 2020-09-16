Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi arrives for probe by Narcotics Control Bureau; See PHOTOS

A day back, the Narcotics Control Bureau had summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's former business manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha for questioning. Shruti was seen arriving at the NCB SIT office for the same on Wednesday.

As per the latest update, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi was seen arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Wednesday for questioning. She was summoned a day back in connection with the drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty. Jaya Saha also was called for questioning. While Jaya is yet to arrive at the NCB SIT office, Shruti was seen reaching the NCB office alone. She and Jaya Saha came under the scanner of the NCB after the alleged drug chats between them and Rhea Chakraborty were uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate.

As per Times Now, Jaya and Shruti were called in as per the CIR that was handed over by the ED to NCB. Related to the drug chats between Rhea, Jaya and others, the NCB will be probing Shruti and Jaya today. The alleged drug chats between Rhea and Jaya was regarding CBD oil and the NCB will be probing the procurement of drugs and the finances related to this. Earlier, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB and they were further sent into 14-day custody post their arrest.

Rhea and Showik's bail also was rejected by the Sessions Court. It was after NCB arrested drug peddlers who were linked to Showik that Rhea's house was raided by the NCB along with Samuel Miranda. The alleged drug chats included Samuel, Shruti, Rhea and Showik. Last week, Rhea was sent to Byculla Jail after arrest and as per the latest update, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde may apply for bail today for her and brother Showik Chakraborty in the Bombay High Court.

Take a look at Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi arriving at NCB SIT office.

Mumbai: Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor #SushantSinghRajput, arrive at NCB SIT office. She was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8ZqFQn1Rgm — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's case is also being probed by the CBI and ED from the money laundering angle. Sushant's father KK Singh had levelled several allegations in his FIR against Rhea, Showik and others. Post the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI, they have been probing it. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

