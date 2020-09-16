Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi arrives for probe by Narcotics Control Bureau; See PHOTOS
As per the latest update, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi was seen arriving at the Narcotics Control Bureau office on Wednesday for questioning. She was summoned a day back in connection with the drug chats with Rhea Chakraborty. Jaya Saha also was called for questioning. While Jaya is yet to arrive at the NCB SIT office, Shruti was seen reaching the NCB office alone. She and Jaya Saha came under the scanner of the NCB after the alleged drug chats between them and Rhea Chakraborty were uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate.
As per Times Now, Jaya and Shruti were called in as per the CIR that was handed over by the ED to NCB. Related to the drug chats between Rhea, Jaya and others, the NCB will be probing Shruti and Jaya today. The alleged drug chats between Rhea and Jaya was regarding CBD oil and the NCB will be probing the procurement of drugs and the finances related to this. Earlier, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the NCB and they were further sent into 14-day custody post their arrest.
Rhea and Showik's bail also was rejected by the Sessions Court. It was after NCB arrested drug peddlers who were linked to Showik that Rhea's house was raided by the NCB along with Samuel Miranda. The alleged drug chats included Samuel, Shruti, Rhea and Showik. Last week, Rhea was sent to Byculla Jail after arrest and as per the latest update, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde may apply for bail today for her and brother Showik Chakraborty in the Bombay High Court.
Take a look at Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi arriving at NCB SIT office.
Mumbai: Shruti Modi, former business manager of actor #SushantSinghRajput, arrive at NCB SIT office. She was summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau yesterday. pic.twitter.com/8ZqFQn1Rgm
— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2020
Meanwhile, Sushant's case is also being probed by the CBI and ED from the money laundering angle. Sushant's father KK Singh had levelled several allegations in his FIR against Rhea, Showik and others. Post the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI, they have been probing it. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
throw this fatso in jail too with rhea.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
ED, CBI, NCB can summon the whole universe, but will still come up with nothing as there is indeed nothing. SSR was a grown up man who was hooked on to drugs and people cannot come to terms with his sudden death. Hence BJP sensing a political gain gives it a spin to bring Maharashtra govt down. BJP is brilliantly keeping the biggest herd of sheep in the world occupied through hatred & divide. Vote wisely India!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Rhea hid SSR's drug habits from all to give his death dignity. While his family hid his mental illness & prescribed dangerous medicines during his last days. India loves mob justice, so all sided with the family and declared Rhea a witch. Never mind that there is no proof of her laundering money. And the minuscule quantity of marijuana found on one of the peddlers is still disputed. No matter how modern Indians pretend to be, they are worse than the Taliban. India is the biggest herd of sheep in the world currently being steered by BJP.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Marijuana doesn't kill, but the illegal medicines prescribed by the sister definitely do.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
If SSR was alive he would be in jail now. According to NCB, drugs were procured for him, which he means was the user. And that makes him the prime accused. But Indians are so stupid. This biggest herd of sheep in the world is currently being entertained by a clown called Kangana in the media circus played live on tv by BJP. Vote wisely next time India!
Anonymous 9 hours ago
Bihar's current poster child would be in jail if were alive as he is the prime accused in NCB's statement. Shiv Sena no doubt scored a disastrous self-goal, but Kangana the clown will continue to be the main entertainer in the media circus organized by BJP to divert attention. And it's working! Indians are such fools. Hope those with common sense vote wisely next time.
Anonymous 9 hours ago
NCB named SSR as the prime accuser as drugs were procured for him. If he were alive, he'd be the first one to be put in jail. Rhea's case will fall flat in court & she'll be released. How stupid can the Indians be?
Anonymous 9 hours ago
She is playing innocent. She fired all the staff and dealt in drugs with Rhea. Charge her and find how she knows other dealers higher up. PV post this.