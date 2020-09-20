Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha summoned by NCB on September 21 to join probe

The NCB has continued the probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The agency will be questioning Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha concerning the same.

The CBI, ED, and NCB have left no stone unturned in probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Numerous facts related to the late actor have come up in the past few weeks and they are nothing less shocking. Moreover, the NCB has arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Two more people are under the scanner in connection with the drug angle – Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha.

Now, as per the latest reports, the NCB has summoned both Modi and Saha to join the investigation again on Monday, 21st September 2020. For the unversed, Shruti Modi’s interrogation could not be completed on the other day as one of the NCB officials had tested positive for COVID-19. Both these ladies came under the scanner of the central agencies post the recovery of their WhatsApp chats with Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs and other related stuff.

Meanwhile, Rhea and the rest of the arrested people remain under judicial custody. The actress and her brother Showik had earlier applied for a bail plea but that was rejected. Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been mired in a lot of debates and controversies ever since his tragic demise. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire nation shocked. Initially, his case was probed into by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police separately. But later on, the CBI took it over on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Credits :Republic World

