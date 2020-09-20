  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha summoned by NCB on September 21 to join probe

The NCB has continued the probe in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The agency will be questioning Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha concerning the same.
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: September 20, 2020 09:23 pm
NCB will interrogate Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha againSushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi & Jaya Saha summoned by NCB on September 21 to join probe
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The CBI, ED, and NCB have left no stone unturned in probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Numerous facts related to the late actor have come up in the past few weeks and they are nothing less shocking. Moreover, the NCB has arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procuring drugs. Two more people are under the scanner in connection with the drug angle – Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha.

Now, as per the latest reports, the NCB has summoned both Modi and Saha to join the investigation again on Monday, 21st September 2020. For the unversed, Shruti Modi’s interrogation could not be completed on the other day as one of the NCB officials had tested positive for COVID-19. Both these ladies came under the scanner of the central agencies post the recovery of their WhatsApp chats with Rhea Chakraborty regarding drugs and other related stuff.

Meanwhile, Rhea and the rest of the arrested people remain under judicial custody. The actress and her brother Showik had earlier applied for a bail plea but that was rejected. Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been mired in a lot of debates and controversies ever since his tragic demise. The late actor passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire nation shocked. Initially, his case was probed into by Mumbai Police and Bihar Police separately. But later on, the CBI took it over on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court’s verdict.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty's unseen video with mystery man surfaces; Actor seen drawing flowchart

Credits :Republic World

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement