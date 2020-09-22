  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Jaya Saha likely to be arrested soon by NCB: Report

As per the latest report by a news channel, former talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, Jaya Saha may be nabbed by the Narcotics Control Bureau. She was called in for questioning yesterday and once again is expected to appear before NCB today as well.
48255 reads Mumbai Updated: September 22, 2020 12:28 pm
In the latest development, Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager, Jaya Saha is likely to be arrested soon by the Narcotics Control Bureau after her name came up in drug related chats with Rhea Chakraborty. As per Times Now report, Jaya Saha may be arrested soon by the NCB after she was probed by the agency yesterday. Jaya was summoned again today by the NCB along with Shruti Modi. Further, the director of the talent management company KWAN, Dhruv is also called in today for questioning along with others. 

A day back, Jaya was summoned by the NCB SIT that is probing the drug nexus in Bollywood after Rhea Chakraborty's arrest. Further, certain chats that NCB reportedly accessed from Jaya's phone were apparently with A-listers of Bollywood regarding drugs. As per Times Now report, Jaya's name cropped up in several chats wherein she is discussing drugs like CBD oil, Hash and more. Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma's chat also reportedly came to light with Jaya Saha where drugs were being apparently discussed. 

As per Times Now report, Jaya apparently did not answer several questions of the NCB, and hence, there is a possibility of her arrest. As per the news channel's report, Jaya was involved in several chats related to drugs and hence, she was called in again for questioning today with Shruti Modi. Not just her, KWAN's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar has been summoned to find out more details about the drug-related chats that were found in Jaya's phone. As per the news channel's report, Jaya also revealed several names from Bollywood and the NCB reportedly plans to probe them too. 

A day back, as per Times Now, certain chats between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash came to light where the topic of discussion reportedly was drugs. It was also reported by the news channel that Deepika’s manager Karishma may be summoned soon. Further, the news channel also claimed that Deepika herself may be called in. However, the NCB has not yet issued any names. Today, Jaya Saha, KWAN CEO Dhruv have been called in for questioning in drug-related chats that were found. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Arrest her and KWAN Akka Sallu Criminal

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Whatever. The case is not about SSR now.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Omg Deepika May go into depression again

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Times Now is not a credible news source.

