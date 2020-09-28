Sushant Singh Rajput's friend claims CBI needs to catch Disha Salian's fiance to crack late actor's death case

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj Singh stated in an interview that the first thing to crack the later actor's ongoing death case is to catch Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai.

While the case surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death gets more complex and complicated with the money laundering and drug nexus angle, there's also the later actor's former manager Disha Salian's death that has been added to the mix. In a recent interview with Republic TV, Sushant's friend Yuvraj Singh has made some shocking claims against Salian's fiance Rohan Rai and his alleged involvement in SSR's case.

Yuvraj stated that the enquiry is going fine by his side but believes that it's high time the CBI moves ahead and files an FIR as we can't have a slow-moving system. "It is clear that it is a double homicide. We've been asking to catch Rohan Rai and get his narco-analysis done. The case finishes there. If we catch him, everything will be clear," Singh claimed. Yuvraj added that the current narcotics probe is a sort of diversion that has been created. He further requested Sushant's family to come upfront and talk.

Mentioning SSR's family lawyer Vikas Singh's claims that the late actor's death was definitely by strangulation, Singh feels that the probe should be moving really fast as there are too many cover-ups.

"First thing to crack this case is to catch Disha Salian's fiance. Sushant's money was swindled. He was sedated, he was kept in the dark, he was kept away from his family — this is a planned murder. I understand the impatience of Sushant's fans but don't lose hope. The truth will be out soon," Yuvraj concluded to Republic TV.

