Sushant Singh Rajput's friend on drug culture in Bollywood: A list actors are addicted to cocaine

As per a report by IANS, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj S. Singh states that drug culture exists in Bollywood. The actor cum producer revealed that most of the A list actors in the film industry are addicted to cocaine. Yuvraj S. Singh goes on to make some shocking revelations about the use of drugs in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Yuvraj goes on to say that drugs are a way of getting around in Bollywood. The actor-producer reportedly says that drugs were being used from the 1970s but there was no social media at that time. But, since social media has become so huge, the drug usage in the Bollywood industry is coming to light now.

According to the IANS report, Yuvraj S. Singh says that many actors and directors allegedly use drugs and that is the reason why there is so much chaos around. He further goes on to add that most crew members, technicians and camera persons among others take weed. Yuvraj says that weed is just like cigarettes. As per the report, Sushant Singh Rajput's friend states that cocaine is like the key drug which is being used in Bollywood. The actor cum producer names a few drugs like MDMA, often called ecstasy, then there is LSD, which is referred to as acid and Ketamine also called horse tranquilizer. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend further adds that people use these drugs and are under its influence for almost 15-20 hours. Yuvraj S. Singh states that there are around 5 to 8 actors in the Bollywood industry who need to quit their drug habit or they might die. Yuvraj S. Singh also reveals that he too was offered drugs and that is how the industry functions.

He further says, many people get work in the industry because of this, and if you get into this habit with the right director, actor and actress they form a connection. Such people like to work within this circle. The actor-producer was asked if he could take names from the Bollywood industry. He says, most of the people in Bollywood do drugs. Yuvraj S. Singh also mentions that top 10-15 actors in the industry, except , are into the drug habit. He also says that he needs protection for himself as the industry is driven by vendetta, and hence he doesn't want to take any names.

Yuvraj S. Singh also adds that drug usage has become a regular thing in the industry. The A list group has in a way formed a lobby and one has to function within those boundaries. He says if he reveals the names, these people will tell the distributors to back out on his films. Yuvraj also states that Shakun Batra is a friend, and is currently shooting with for his next film. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend claims that Batra told him how the industry folks create a certain kind of vibe and they make a Bollywood star from within their circles in the light of nepotism.

