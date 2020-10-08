Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh informed about his life being in danger amidst protest in Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Ganesh Hiwarkar and former employee Ankit Acharya began a protest in Delhi to seek justice for the late actor. However, the former's latest tweet has shocked everyone.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been grabbing nationwide attention right from the beginning. Millions of fans of the late actor, celebs, and his loved ones have been seeking justice for him through social media and other means. In the midst of all this, his friend Ganesh Hiwarkar, and former staffer Ankit Acharya began a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi that was soon joined by a huge contingent of the late actor’s fans who have demanded justice for him.

In the midst of all this, Ganesh has shared a post on his Instagram handle that has shocked everyone. He has revealed that a girl from the ‘central ministry’ met him and said that his life is in danger in Mumbai and Delhi. Talking about the same, Ganesh calls himself Shivaji’s son and says that if anyone kills him then justice will come early. He further adds that he has no enemies so if anything happens to him, its Sushant’s killers.

Check out the post below:

A girl met me 2day from central ministry told me,my life is in danger in Mumbai n Delhi,but I wil come as Shivajis son.wil share my ticket.If any1 kills me,justice will come early.I have no enemies if anything happens it’s killers of SSR.If Im no more do fight for me,SSR & Disha. pic.twitter.com/VENiUHTHeU — Ganesh Hiwarkar (GHiwarkar) October 7, 2020

Ganesh Hiwarkar further quotes, “If I'm no more do fight for me, SSR & Disha.” He has also shared a screenshot of his ticket from Delhi to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a plea for a court-monitored probe into Disha Salian’s case. For the unversed, she was Sushant Singh Rajput’s former celebrity manager. Disha fell to her death on June 8, 2020, from an apartment in Malad. Certain sections of people have claimed that there is a link between her demise and that of Sushant. Meanwhile, the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been released from the Byculla Jail after the Bombay High Court granted her bail.

Credits :Ganesh Hiwarkar Twitter

